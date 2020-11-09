Insider Buying: Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Insider Acquires £292,500 in Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) insider Penny Ladkin-Brand purchased 65,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £292,500 ($382,153.12).

LON:NFC opened at GBX 450 ($5.88) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 479.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $458.84 million and a PE ratio of -166.67. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) alerts:

NFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.