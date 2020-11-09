Insider Buying: Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Major Shareholder Buys 92,040 Shares of Stock

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp acquired 92,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,341,497.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $20.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.32.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,187 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned about 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

