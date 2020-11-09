Insider Buying: Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) Insider Purchases £25,988.20 in Stock

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) insider Bruce Morrison acquired 27,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £25,988.20 ($33,953.75).

Shares of LON:SMRT opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. Smartspace Software plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.53.

Get Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) alerts:

Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) (LON:SMRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (8.40) (($0.11)) by GBX 4.93 ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartspace Software plc will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells Software as a Service (Saas) software solutions in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: SwipeOn, Space Connect, and Anders & Kern. It offers solutions, such as desk booking, meeting room management, visitor management, concierge, and workplace analytics.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software plc (SMRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.