Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Insider Sells 47,944 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.