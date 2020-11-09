Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.62. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after purchasing an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after purchasing an additional 728,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 633,152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,274 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

