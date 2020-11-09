Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Chairman Sells 92,832 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56.

PCAR stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $93.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

