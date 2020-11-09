Insider Selling: Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Insider Sells £384,659.85 in Stock

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56).

Shares of LON:RMS opened at GBX 2.42 ($0.03) on Monday. Remote Monitored Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) alerts:

Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.