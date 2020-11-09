Insider Selling: Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Insider Sells £1,652,000 in Stock

Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total value of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

Shares of KETL stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.38 million and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. Strix Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Strix Group Plc (KETL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KETL shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Strix Group Plc (KETL.L)

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

