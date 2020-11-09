Insider Selling: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $808.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

