Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.74 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

