Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,848 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

