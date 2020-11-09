Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 17,376 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $27.44 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

