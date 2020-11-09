Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$161.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$162.80.

TSE:IFC opened at C$144.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$142.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$137.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. Intact Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$104.81 and a 12 month high of C$157.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total transaction of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

