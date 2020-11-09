Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRG. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Integra Resources stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integra Resources stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Integra Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

