Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,209 shares of company stock worth $1,875,280. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

