Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INTEQ has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of INTEQ stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.19. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intelsat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

