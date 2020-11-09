InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 87.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

