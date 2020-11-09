International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IFF. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after buying an additional 974,451 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,535,000 after buying an additional 389,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,668,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after buying an additional 156,630 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.