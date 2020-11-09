Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $125.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $99.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $126.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

