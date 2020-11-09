Intersect Capital LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.