Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

