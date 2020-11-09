Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO stock opened at $88.50 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

