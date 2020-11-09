Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,522 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.11 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

