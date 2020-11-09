inTEST (INTT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

INTT stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. inTEST has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.20.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Maginnis acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $51,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Earnings History for inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

