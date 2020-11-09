Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 47,090 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,090 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

