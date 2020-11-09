IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19,707.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $171.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.