iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $265.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $200.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday. Colliers Secur. raised iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.73.

IRTC opened at $255.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $263.86.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $914,198.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,178 shares of company stock worth $19,062,637 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

