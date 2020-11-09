iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

BATS MTUM opened at $154.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

