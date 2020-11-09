iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

IWY opened at $127.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $131.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

