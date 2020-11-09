iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $322.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.54. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

