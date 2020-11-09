Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

ITMR stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

