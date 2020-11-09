Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Shares of JKHY opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

