Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.