Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €120.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €156.88 ($184.56).

SAE stock opened at €163.80 ($192.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -111.35. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12 month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €150.14 and its 200 day moving average is €121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

