Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASMB. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ASMB stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.32. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 177.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

