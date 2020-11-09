JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.39.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

