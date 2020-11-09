JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.60 ($28.94).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F)

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.