JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €56.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.74).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.23. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

About HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.