Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.15.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.