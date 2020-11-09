Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $10,239,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

