Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kennametal is poised to benefit from its exposure in multiple end markets, a solid customer base, product offerings and innovation capabilities. In first-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 50% and 4%, respectively. For second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company anticipates sales to grow in low- to mid-single digits on a sequential basis. Its simplification/modernization activities too are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. However, the company remains wary about the impacts of end-market challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, it refrained from providing fiscal 2021 projections. Also, its ability to meet debt obligations based on its current income has declined in the past quarter. In the past three months, Kennametal’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE:KMT opened at $29.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.25. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tinicum Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tinicum Inc now owns 3,984,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,397,000 after purchasing an additional 185,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 184.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 136.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 55.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

