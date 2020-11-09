Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) a €38.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.87 ($51.61).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

BNP opened at €33.23 ($39.09) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.46. BNP Paribas SA has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.