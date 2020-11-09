Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €56.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.67 ($58.43).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €36.70 and a 200-day moving average of €36.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.