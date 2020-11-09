Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €53.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.19 ($59.05).

Shares of FRE opened at €33.73 ($39.68) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.30. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

