Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €12.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.59 ($19.52).

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

DEC opened at €13.32 ($15.67) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.16. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

About JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.