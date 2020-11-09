KeyCorp Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $140.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCHP. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Microchip Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $125.28 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $30,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

