KeyCorp Boosts The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $140.00

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $122.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The Middleby has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 1,398.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

