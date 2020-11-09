Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.53.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

