Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEY. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.53.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 145.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

