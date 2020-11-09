Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a C$20.75 price objective on the stock.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.75.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$16.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$13.90 and a 12 month high of C$23.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

